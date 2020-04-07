Nigeria has recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 254.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the updated figure which rose from 238 in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Ten of the new cases were discovered in Lagos and two infections were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oyo also recorded two new infections while Delta and Katsina States recorded their first cases of coronavirus.

As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are

254 confirmed cases

44 discharged

6 deaths

For more info-https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Lagos- 130

FCT- 50

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2020 (Channels TV)