Lagos State University (LASU) is facing a complete shutdown as major staff unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), have declared an indefinite strike over unresolved grievances with the university management.

The decision, jointly announced by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the university’s staff unions, was conveyed in a letter dated July 31, 2025, and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

According to the letter, the strike directive affects all staff members across LASU’s main campus in Ojo, the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), and the Epe campus.

“The indefinite strike action has COMMENCED in Lagos State University and will remain in force until all demands of staff members are met by the appropriate authorities,” the unions declared in the statement.

The industrial action comes at a critical period, with students scheduled to begin their second-semester examinations for the 2024/2025 academic session next Monday.

With the abrupt withdrawal of both academic and non-academic staff, the examinations may be postponed indefinitely, placing thousands of students in academic limbo.

The staff unions have yet to release full details of their demands, but sources suggest the dispute centres on issues related to staff welfare, delayed entitlements, and breakdown in dialogue with the university’s management.

University authorities are yet to issue an official response to the development.