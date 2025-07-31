Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

Tinubu set to end ASUU strike, others, Alausa declares
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

JAMB partners FHA on provision of affordable housing units for staff

Education in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Education Paradox: How the system betrays its brightest minds

Cover Story Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines Home Nation Top Stories

LSFVCB partners PlotWeaver to unveil maiden Lagos Youths Storytelling competition

Education in Nigeria

Stanbic Bank CEO urges graduates to ‘learn, unlearn, relearn’ for success

Education in Nigeria

Oloyede advocates ‘no verification, no admission’ policy to curb A’Level fraud

Education in Nigeria

Ruthwiphdale Students Council elected

Education in Nigeria

FG disowns fake news on WAEC, NECO exams cancellation

Education in Nigeria

Student Loan: NELFUND flags 900% fee hike in 10 tertiary institutions

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University Graduate Bags Five Awards at Nigerian Law School

Education in Nigeria

Tinubu set to end ASUU strike, others, Alausa declares

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tinubu set to end ASUU strike, others, Alausa declares

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has stated that the federal government is determined to end industrial actions by unions in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. Nigeria travel packages

Alausa, who disclosed this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noted that the President had issued a clear directive to his cabinet to prevent future strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions in the education sector.

According to him, the federal government would do this by making use of dialogue and a good relationship with union heads and meeting the demands of the unions.

The minister, while acknowledging the delay in payment of salaries to members of staff of the tertiary institutions, tendered an apology to the unions and assured that the ministry is working with the Minister of Finance to ensure that salaries are paid much earlier.

He said that the challenge in the payment of salaries arose from the government having to process payment for those on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) before settling payment for those on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
He, however, gave the assurance that the Federal Government would soon be able to harmonise salary payments across the board.

Alausa, while speaking on the Diaspora Bridge initiative launched on Monday, said that 150 institutions in the country had registered for it. According to him, the Diaspora Bridge is a flagship platform aimed at connecting Nigerian professionals abroad with local educational and research institutions through structured collaboration. The platform will operate as a hybrid, both online and offline. Nigeria travel packages

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (370) Alex Otti (573) Aliko Dangote (106) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (936) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (177) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (104) IPOB (124) Labour Party (140) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (127) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (128) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (631) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement