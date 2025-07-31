The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has stated that the federal government is determined to end industrial actions by unions in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. Nigeria travel packages

Alausa, who disclosed this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noted that the President had issued a clear directive to his cabinet to prevent future strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions in the education sector.

According to him, the federal government would do this by making use of dialogue and a good relationship with union heads and meeting the demands of the unions.

The minister, while acknowledging the delay in payment of salaries to members of staff of the tertiary institutions, tendered an apology to the unions and assured that the ministry is working with the Minister of Finance to ensure that salaries are paid much earlier.

He said that the challenge in the payment of salaries arose from the government having to process payment for those on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) before settling payment for those on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

He, however, gave the assurance that the Federal Government would soon be able to harmonise salary payments across the board.

Alausa, while speaking on the Diaspora Bridge initiative launched on Monday, said that 150 institutions in the country had registered for it. According to him, the Diaspora Bridge is a flagship platform aimed at connecting Nigerian professionals abroad with local educational and research institutions through structured collaboration. The platform will operate as a hybrid, both online and offline.