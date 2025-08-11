Rebranding or Survival? From Etisalat to 9mobile – and Now, T2

The August 8, 2025 unveiling of T2 – the new identity of 9mobile – at a glittering Lagos launch was more than just another corporate makeover. It was the latest chapter in a turbulent two-decade journey that has seen the operator morph from Celtel to Zain, Etisalat, 9mobile, and now, its boldest reincarnation yet.

At the Eko Convention Centre, under the theme “Tech Meets Tenacity”, Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (EMTS) revealed its new vibrant orange logo and declared its ambition to become a digital-first, innovation-driven challenger. Executives pitched T2 as youthful, agile, and relentless — a network reborn to woo Nigeria’s restless mobile consumers weary of high prices and patchy service from industry heavyweights like MTN and Airtel.

This transformation comes with big promises: faster data speeds, wider coverage, and a slicker digital experience. A national roaming deal with MTN is already in place to boost immediate service quality, while a multi-billion-dollar, four-year infrastructure overhaul is reportedly in the works — though official figures remain under wraps. The rollout is designed to be seamless, meaning subscribers can expect better network access without rushing to swap their SIMs.

Whether T2 is the spark that reignites the company’s fortunes or just another stop on a long road of survival will depend on how quickly it can turn branding bravado into tangible customer benefits. For now, the orange glow burns bright – but the real test will be in the signal bars.

This rebranding is not mere cosmetics; it stems from years of challenges that have eroded 9mobile’s market position. Once a strong contender as Etisalat, the company faced a severe debt crisis in 2017, owing over ₦500 billion to creditors, which forced the exit of its UAE-based parent and the hurried shift to 9mobile. Subscriber numbers have since dwindled to about 12 million, making it Nigeria’s fourth-largest operator with less than 5 percent market share, far behind MTN’s 50 percent plus dominance.

The acquisition of a majority stake by LH Telecommunication Limited in 2024 provided the catalyst for change. This Nigerian-led investment aimed to inject fresh capital and strategic direction, addressing persistent issues like poor network coverage, slow data speeds, and customer dissatisfaction. Economic factors, including inflation at 33 percent and forex volatility, have compounded these woes, making it harder for smaller operators to compete with MTN and Airtel’s deep pockets. Public sentiment on social media reflects skepticism, with users questioning if the rebrand will fix core problems like barred lines or unreliable service, rather than just altering the name.

Critics argue that repeated rebrands – Celtel to Zain in 2008, Zain to Etisalat in 2010, Etisalat to 9mobile in 2017 – highlight deeper management issues, with some labeling it as “different containers but same garbage.” Yet, proponents see opportunity: T2’s focus on digital innovation could introduce competitive pricing on data and airtime, potentially undercutting MTN and Airtel’s 15 percent fees on credit services. With a new chairman like Thomas Etuh and collaborations eyed for digital inclusion, the rebrand aims to reclaim lost ground in a market projected to grow to ₦10 trillion by 2027.

For Nigerians grappling with high telecom costs amid economic hardship, T2’s entry could offer relief if it delivers on promises. Imagine affordable data bundles without the rapid depletion plaguing MTN users or predatory lending rates from Airtel. However, success hinges on execution—past rebrands failed to stem subscriber losses. In a duopoly where MTN and Airtel reported combined revenues exceeding ₦4 trillion in 2024, T2’s challenge is steep.

Regulators at the Nigerian Communications Commission should monitor this development closely, ensuring it fosters genuine competition rather than another fleeting change. As T2 rolls out, Nigerians in cities like Kano or Enugu will judge it by service quality, not just a new logo. If it succeeds, it might pressure MTN and Airtel to rethink their practices; if not, it risks becoming another footnote in telecom history.