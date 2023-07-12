Lagos gov, Sanwo-Olu appoints seven permanent secretaries

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed seven permanent secretaries in the state health sector.

The appointees were among successful candidates in the executive development and screening exercise held by the state public service in April 2022.

Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service, in a statement, noted that the appointments of the new permanent secretaries were with effect from Monday, July 10, 2023.

The new permanent secretaries are Dr Cecilia Mabogunje, Consultant Special Grade I, Health Service Commission; Dr Olufunmilayo Bankole, Consultant Special Grade II, Ministry of Health; Dr Olutoyin Zamba, Chief Medical Officer/General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency.

Others are Dr Abimbola Bowale, Chief Medical Officer, Health Service Commission; Dr Oludago Lajide, Chief Dental Officer, Ministry of Health; Dr Oladapo Asiyanbi, Chief Medical Officer, Primary Health Care Board; and Dr Monsurat Adeleke, Chief Medical Officer/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency.

The Head of Service expressed confidence that the new appointees possess the qualities, competencies and experience required to serve as permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

“The swearing-in ceremony and deployment would, subsequently, be announced in due course,” Muri-Okunola said.

He wished the appointees a successful tenure of office, imploring them not to relent in ensuring the continuous effective and efficient discharge of their duties.