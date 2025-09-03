Lagos Blue Line hits 5m passengers in two years as Sanwo-Olu cuts fares by 50% for anniversary

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line has transported over five million passengers since its launch in 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a post on his official X handle, revealed that the rail service had operated for two years without recording a single accident, describing the achievement as a milestone in Lagos’ transportation system.

“In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident. Trains now run every 10 minutes, making over 90 trips each day. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier,” he wrote.

To celebrate the second anniversary, the governor announced a 50 per cent reduction in fares for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

“I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow. If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Blue Line, which became operational in 2023, forms part of Lagos State’s broader initiative to expand mass transit and ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion.