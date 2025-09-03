Connect with us

Business

Lagos Blue Line hits 5m passengers in two years as Sanwo-Olu cuts fares by 50% for anniversary
Advertisement

Business

Afreximbank’s A-/Stable rating affirmed by Japan Credit Rating Agency

Business

Alphabet jumps as court blocks Google breakup, Bank of America hikes price targets for tech giants

Business

$2.1m bribery scandal: Ex-NNPCL official risks 25-year jail term in US

Business

Providus Bank finalises merger deal with Unity Bank

Business

Nigerian stock market falls 0.67% as profit-taking drags equities lower

Business

Afreximbank posts $42.5bn asset base, $412.7m profit in H1 2025

Business

Tinubu cancels NTA leadership shake-up in dramatic U-turn

Education in Nigeria

Health minister Salako urges united action to ensure equitable access to healthcare

Business

Brent crude rises nearly 2% on Russian supply fears, U.S. policy uncertainty

Business

Lagos Blue Line hits 5m passengers in two years as Sanwo-Olu cuts fares by 50% for anniversary

Published

3 hours ago

on

Lagos Blue Line hits 5m passengers in two years as Sanwo-Olu cuts fares by 50% for anniversary

 

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line has transported over five million passengers since its launch in 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a post on his official X handle, revealed that the rail service had operated for two years without recording a single accident, describing the achievement as a milestone in Lagos’ transportation system.

“In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident. Trains now run every 10 minutes, making over 90 trips each day. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier,” he wrote.

To celebrate the second anniversary, the governor announced a 50 per cent reduction in fares for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

“I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow. If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Blue Line, which became operational in 2023, forms part of Lagos State’s broader initiative to expand mass transit and ease the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (144) #UBA (175) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (381) Alex Otti (585) Aliko Dangote (109) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (958) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (196) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (292) Olusegun Obasanjo (131) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (651) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement