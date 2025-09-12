Lagos awaits as Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 ends with record $48.3bn deals

The fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) has closed on a historic high, with trade and investment deals worth $48.3 billion signed during the weeklong continental event hosted in Algiers, Algeria.

The fair, which ran from September 4 to 10, drew more than 112,000 participants (physical and virtual) from 132 countries, including 958 buyers and 2,148 exhibitors, making it the largest trade gathering on the continent to date.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune led the opening ceremony attended by 14 Heads of State and government, 41 ministers, and several dignitaries.

The event was organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the IATF2025 Advisory Council, hailed the fair’s success at the closing ceremony, describing it as “a testament to a more integrated and prosperous Africa.”

“Through vibrant exchanges and partnerships, IATF2025 has exceeded our expectations and now stands as the biggest ever. It has sown the seed of future prosperity for our shared vision of an economically integrated Africa,” Obasanjo said.

Algeria records $11.4bn deals

Algeria, chosen as host due to its industrial value chains and strategic location, accounted for $11.4 billion (23.6%) of the total deals signed. An additional $11.6 billion worth of contracts for Algerian companies are still scheduled. The host country also reaped tourism and media visibility benefits, with hotels, transport and logistics businesses reporting increased patronage.

Diverse programme and special days

The fair featured a rich programme, including:

A four-day trade and investment forum with top African and international speakers.

The Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) showcasing fashion, music, film, arts, sports, literature and gastronomy.

The Africa Automotive Show.

Nine Special Days, including Global Africa Day, Arise IIP Industrial Day, Dangote Day, and country showcases by Algeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Côte d’Ivoire.

Other highlights included B2B and B2G matchmaking sessions, the AU Youth Start-Up Programme, and the Africa Research and Innovation Hub.

Institutional and hosting announcements

Key announcements at the closing ceremony included:

The institutionalisation of IATF as a treaty-based entity (IATFCO) with headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The naming of Lagos, Nigeria, as host city for IATF2027, with the hosting flag presented to Nigeria’s Minister of Trade, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The award of hosting rights for the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference to Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

Awards and recognition

The event closed with an awards segment honouring outstanding exhibitors:

Best Stand Design (Entity): Mota Engil

Best Stand Design (Pavilion): Zambia

Best Stand: Nigeria

Best Stand Feature: Zimbabwe

Most Sustainable/Going Green: Ogun State, Nigeria

Most Innovative Stand: Arise IIP

CANEX Award: Algeria’s Ministry of Arts and Culture

African Automotive Show Award: Fiat Stellantis

Awards were also presented for AU Youth Startup, Healthcare Technology Innovation Hackathon, and SME Pitch competitions.

Thousands of African businesses, including SMEs, leveraged the IATF2025 platform to enter new markets, secure partners, and drive the AfCFTA integration agenda forward.