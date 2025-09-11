The AI revolution: Julius Berger ushers in era of construction intelligence

Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, has declared that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) wave is ushering in a new era of Construction Intelligence, where digital tools are redefining engineering and project delivery.

Speaking at the company’s 2025 Luminary Soiree in Lagos on Tuesday, Lubasch said Julius Berger is not only observing the AI revolution but is actively embedding it into its operations.

“In our laboratories and material testing, AI-driven analytics are already improving accuracy, speeding up results, and enabling smarter decisions in quality control. We are witnessing what I would call Construction Intelligence,” he told the audience of leading professionals from architecture, finance, energy, and engineering.

Lubasch explained that Julius Berger’s design subsidiary, PrimeTech, is deploying generative design tools, collaborative platforms, and automated clash detection to shorten planning cycles. The goal, he said, is to integrate AI across every stage of design and delivery for faster, more precise results.

“Together, these tools will transform Julius Berger into a data-driven, intelligent construction enterprise, setting new standards in performance, safety, quality, and client value,” he said.

The managing director stressed that the company’s vision is to apply AI across its entire value chain – from predictive maintenance and adaptive scheduling, to real-time safety monitoring, smarter cost estimates, risk anticipation, and even support for contract and legal management.

Lubasch also urged industry stakeholders to embrace AI responsibly:

“The future must not only be smart; it must also be right. We must ensure intelligence goes hand-in-hand with integrity, fairness, and inclusion.”

He described the soiree as more than a corporate event, but a platform for “meaningful conversations” and partnerships that will shape the future of construction.

Guest speakers spotlight AI’s transformative reach

One of the guest speakers, Mrs. Ugochi Agoreyo, a Senior Executive at Google, spoke on “Embracing the AI Smart Revolution – A Pathway to Nigeria and Africa’s Future.” She defined the AI revolution as the broad adoption of intelligent technologies that extend human capabilities and decision-making.

From anomaly detection in banking, to predictive algorithms in smart cities, she said, AI is already transforming industries. For Nigeria and Africa, she noted, the combination of a youthful population, expanding internet access, and entrepreneurial energy offers fertile ground for AI-led innovation.

“Rather than replace humanity, AI offers a complementary dimension – augmenting creativity, automating repetitive tasks, and enabling decision-makers to act with greater foresight,” she said, adding that Julius Berger’s AI integration in contract planning and execution is commendable.

Another speaker, Jurgen Willen of Willen Associates, an international architectural firm, highlighted how AI informs their futuristic approach to architecture, interior design, urban planning, and product design.

“We believe every project must anticipate the needs of future builders and users. AI enables us to integrate the latest products and possibilities into every plan,” he said.

High-profile gathering

The event drew prominent figures from business, banking, and industry, including Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, and UBA; Mrs. Winifred Akpani, Founder of Northwest Group; Mrs. Belinda Disu, Chairman of Abumet; and Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, former Chairman of Julius Berger.

Also present were Julius Berger board members and executives, representatives of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as top investors, architects, and technology experts.

Throughout the evening, the Julius Berger Strategic Business Development Team engaged participants on future partnerships and AI-driven opportunities, underscoring the company’s determination to position itself at the forefront of Nigeria’s technological and infrastructural transformation.