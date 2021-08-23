The caretaker chairman for Obokun East Council Development Area, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele has rejoiced with the founding fathers of Osun state, the state governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and the people of the state on the occasion of 30th creation anniversary.

Bello congratulated all Indigenes of the state for success recorded so far since it’s creation.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed, copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo.

According to the council boss, the state has witnessed tremendous development since its creation most especially since the assumption of office of the progressives party.

He noted that the All Progressives Congress as a party at the helm of affairs since 2010 has developed the state in all facets of life, adding that the government of governor Adegboyega Oyetola has crowned it all by focusing on rural/ Urban development through rehabilitation of some long abandoned roads.

Bello gave kudos to governor Oyetola for developing rural health centres across the length and breath of the state, saying this has availed the people of the rural areas of opportunity of getting qualitative health care.

“I am using this medium to rejoiced with the founding fathers of the state for the good initiative had in creating the state which has turned to be food basket of the Nation,” he said.

“I, on behalf of the entire people of Obokun East Local Council Development Area, and all the progressives family congratulate the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and all his cabinet members, the indigenes of the state and all the lovers of the state on the occasion of 30th creation anniversary, I prayed God for more success and development in the state”