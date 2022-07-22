Olusesan Laoye

Professor Sabitu Ariyo Olagoke, a professor of mechanical Engineering and religious leader, has called for proper monitoring and accountability in the educational system in Nigeria.

The Professor who retired as the Dean of the Engineering department at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro in Ogun State, said that the bane of the educational system in Nigeria has always been lack of proper monitoring of students, and lack of accountability by those heading the institutions.

Professor Olagoke who is presently the founder and head of Shafaudern In Islam with its headquarters in Ibadan Oyo State capital, while dedicating a unique Al-AAdi college situated in Oyo township, of Oyo State, further argued that some colleges in Nigeria were just established without consideration for proper funding, monitoring and adequate supervision of the Institutions.

He said for the institutions and the students attending them to excel there must be feedback mechanism and good environment that is conducive for learning.

He pointed out that governments and individuals are guilty of this and called for immediate change in “our attitudes towards establishment of both tertiary institutions, higher schools nursery and primary schools by the government and private individuals.

Prof. Olagoke applauded the proprietor of Al-AAdi college for putting facilities in place to encourage learning.

He said he was surprised that the proprietor did not only considered what he would gains but put the interests of the pupils at heart in constructing what could be described as the best edifice for learning in the present day Nigeria.

The college is built on an expanse of land with modern sporting facilities such as volley court, basketball court and well equipped modern hostels.

The mechanical Engineering Professor warned the proprietor of the college, teachers, parents and alumni association of the college to ensure the maintenance of the facilities in the college.

The proprietor of the college Alhaji Abdul-AAdi Olayiwola Yusuf a retired Principal Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in his remark at the unveiling of the school said establishing such a standard institution of learning was aimed at giving back to the society and allow the less privileged to have good education without tears.

He said the school is to cater for all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious, background and where they come from.

The school he said was built to meet the international standard that would attract foreigners from different parts of the world.

According to him , “it would serve as a way of earning foreign exchange for Nigeria with the standard that would encourage foreign students.”

The college he said was built with good intention to develop standard of education in Nigeria.

“If it is for money I should have built the school in an eyebrow area, but I have passion to bring sound education to the grassroots because I know what I passed through before I got to this level and I thank God for that.”

“Therefore, I want to advise parents to cooperate with us so that together we can bring out the best in our students and I’m assuring you that we’ll continue to build on the successes you are seeing here today,” he said.