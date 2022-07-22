The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dissociated itself from the purported sit-at-home order on Friday (today) by Simon Ekpa, and urged members of the public to discountenance the purported order.

Ekpa who claims to be a disciple of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, had ordered the said sit-at-home to protest last Sunday’s gruesome killing of seven wedding guests in Imo State by suspected Ebubeagu security operatives.

IPOB said that Ekpa was never its member but a tool in the hands of the enemies to scuttle the struggle for Biafra restoration.

The pro-Biafra movement in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, advised members of the public against any dealings with Ekpa, claiming he is working against the interest of Biafra.

”The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements credited to a certain “Refugees interpreter” based in Finland whose name is Simon Ekpa through whom the Nigeria Government and enemies of Biafra had successfully launched so many tragedies and attacks against our land and people.

“The IPOB leadership has condemned the barbaric killing of 14 innocent Igbo youths by Hope Uzodimma militia called Ebebuagu, and we have taken our strategic measure to curtail the murderous activities of this Hope’s militia but we have not called for any unauthorized sit-at-home on Friday 22nd, July 2022 in response to this murder of the innocent Imo youths.

“We have also commended our people for protesting the murder of the innocent youths. We have ways of dealing with enemies in our territories without putting more pains on our people who are already under the pains that military siege of Nigeria Government have caused them.

“We therefore urge our people to ignore the meaningless and senseless order from a Nigerian agent to sit at home today.

“He even boasted in one of his room broadcasts to end IPOB leadership. He pretends to be Mazi Nnamdi Kanu disciple but his actions and words betray him as a Judas who sold his Master for pieces of silver.

“Have you wondered why Lai Mohammed, Lauretta Onochie, Ike Ekweremadu, Nyesom Wike, Hope Uzodinma direct media attacks on IPOB-ESN over the activities of criminal boys under the command of Finland blogger called Simon Ekpa?

“Simon’s boys create insecurities in the East while the Government agents blame it on IPOB-ESN but never mentioned Simon Ekpa. This is how all the funds allocated to destroy IPOB and Radio Biafra by these dissidents were been utilized.

“What this criminal does in the society is to commit incriminating and prosecutable activities and show evidence that favours certain people like his sponsors while our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still being held in the DSS custody and facility. Ask yourself if a criminal can steal and leave his address with his victims? This is what the Simon’s boys do, kidnap and threaten people with ESN’s name.

“We do hereby strongly reiterate once again that Simon Ekpa is not IPOB member, not IPOB or Biafra spokesman, not a family member of IPOB in any family unit in Finland and has never remitted a dime from his monthly fundraising to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“We therefore, advise Simon Ekpa and his miserable sponsors not to continue hiding under the name IPOB, ESN and commit all manner of crimes.

“Simon’s Ekpa has no mandate to issue a sit at home order using IPOB therefore our people must ignore such senseless Infiltrator’s ranting and go about your normal business.

“IPOB did not order sit-at-home on Friday which is July 22nd, 2022, this would be reechoed tonight by IPOB leadership the Governing body.

“Biafrans, avoid predictable leads by the Infiltrators sponsored by the Nigerian Government if you truly want Biafra, avoid listening to Ekpa. He has no Idea of our organizational structure and operations of IPOB and our code of conduct or chain of command and discipline including principles of IPOB movement.”