Three villagers killed as terror group ‘Mahmuda’ launches fresh attack in Kwara

At least three villagers have been reportedly killed following a fresh attack on Duruma village in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State by a rising terror group known as Mahmuda.

According to multiple sources cited by Sahara Reporters, the deadly assault occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

“Mahmuda militants killed our people in Duruma village today. Just last week, they set fire to a nearby farm settlement,” one local source disclosed.

The Mahmuda group, a newly formed terrorist outfit operating in Nigeria’s North Central region, has been intensifying its violent campaigns around rural communities near the Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP). The group has become notorious for its deadly raids and scorched-earth tactics.

Communities worst hit include Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu in Kaiama Local Government Area, and multiple villages in the Yashikira District of Baruten LGA—all within Kwara State.

Credible sources also reported that the group has extended its grip to parts of Niger State, allegedly taking control of Babana and Wawa Districts in Borgu Local Government Area.

Efforts to reach the Kwara State Police Command for confirmation or response were unsuccessful, as calls to the command’s spokesperson, SP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, went unanswered.

The growing threat posed by Mahmuda has heightened fears across affected communities, with residents calling for urgent military intervention to prevent further bloodshed.