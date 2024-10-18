Police in Kwara State has announced the dismissal of three of its officers over alleged involvement in the killing of a Kwara polytechnic student at a checkpoint.

An ND2 student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the polytechnic, Quayum Ishola, was killed on September 4.

Ishola, who was said to have ruptured a vein, died from blood loss on September 5 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Students protested the death of their colleague and marched to the Kwara state police headquarters to demand a thorough investigation.

The students had claimed that the deceased was shot at a checkpoint along the Panat-ShopRite Road in Ilorin by men in police uniforms.

On September 9, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police force PRO, identified the police officers involved as Abiodun Kayode (inspector), James Emmanuel (inspector), and Oni Philip (sergeant), all from the operations department of the state’s police command.

Adejobi said the officers have been detained pending investigation at the force’s criminal investigations department in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, police spokesperson in Kwara, said the three officers have been remanded in prison custody.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the three dismissed officers, Mr Abiodun Kayode, Mr James Emmanuel, and Mr Oni Philip, have been charged to court on 16th October, 2024,” the statement reads.

“They face charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in connection with the death of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola.

“They have been remanded in prison custody pending further court proceedings.”