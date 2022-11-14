Kwankwaso reacts to speculations about stepping down for Atiku

Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) will not step down for his Peoples Democratic Party’s counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, the party has said.

Agbo Major, spokesman for the NNPP, who disclosed this in an interview with Punch faulted a report that northern leaders were pressurising Kwankwaso to step down for Atiku.

Responding to the report, Agbo, asked, “How can anybody come out to say Kwankwaso should step down for Atiku? No, it is Atiku that should step down.”

He said Kwankwaso is in the race to win, stressing that he will emerge the next president of the country.

The NNPP spokesperson did not, however, rule out the possibility of alliance talk, which he said would be done on its terms.

When asked about the update on the alleged talks between his party and the presidential campaign team of the Labour Party, Agbo dismissed the report.

“Go and ask Okupe (Dr Doyin Okupe). He was the one who scuttled the first alliance talk because he came into the negotiation with his ‘unusual’ agenda that Obi should be made the president. How can Obi be president over Kwankwaso?”