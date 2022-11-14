The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to withdraw from the race over funds forfeited to US government.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson who made the call at a media briefing on Sunday, said the forfeiture of funds by Tinubu to the US government shows that he committed infractions which disqualify him from running for president.

Recall that reports emerged recently that the US government released certified true copies of a settlement order issued by a US court domiciled in the northern district of Illinois regarding forfeiture of funds in some bank accounts to the tune of $460,000 linked to someone named “Bola Tinubu”.

Speaking on the development, Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, had denied the claims that the forfeited funds were linked to allegations of illicit drugs.

Keyamo, however, said the funds forfeited by Tinubu to the US government were tax deductions.

Reacting, the PDP spokesman criticised Tinubu over the said forfeited funds, adding that the APC presidential candidate must withdraw from the presidential race and apologise to Nigerians.

“What Nigerians expect of Asiwaju Tinubu at this moment is to withdraw from the presidential race and apologise to the nation,” he said.

“The APC must come to terms that it is not in the presidential race and that it has no legitimate candidate at all levels in the 2023 general election as pronounced by the federal high court.

“The PDP, therefore, reminds Nigerians that any vote for the APC at the presidential, governorship, national and state assembly elections are wasted votes that will not count at the end of the day.

“The PDP calls on INEC not to succumb to the blackmail of the APC but to be focused and carry out its duties in accordance with the constitution and the electoral act so as the engender confidence in the citizens with respect to the integrity of those seeking public office in our country.

“It is instructive to note that trafficking in narcotics is an international crime to which all nations are obliged and mandated to apprehend, prosecute and enforce any judgment or court order imposed on offender.

“Nigeria, being a signatory to the international convention on trafficking in narcotics, is obliged to enforce any order or judgment imposed on any offender by a competent court anywhere in the world.”

Debo also said Tinubu is avoiding media debates because he doesn’t want to answer questions on the forfeited funds.

“Nigerians now know that the APC presidential campaign announcement that its presidential candidate will not participate in media debates is to prevent Nigerians from seeking answers from asiwaju Tinubu with respect to the criminal forfeiture judgment as well as other burning issues to which Nigerians are entitled to know,” he said.

“Of course, our nation cannot afford the embarrassment, shame, national indignity and stigma associated with narcotics all over the world especially in the exalted office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria cannot handle the massive negative collateral damage such will have on our national image, the economy, as well as on the businesses and legitimate endeavours of hardworking Nigerians.”