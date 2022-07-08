The sum of N82million and $36,000 US dollars belonging to some of the high profile inmates kept with some prison officers at the Kuje Correctional Center were said to have been stolen by terrorists who attacked the facility on Tuesday night in Abuja.

Security sources said some of the money was shared among the inmates to enable them transport themselves to their various destinations.

The stolen funds, it was learnt, were brought by families of the high profile detainees to cater for their needs had been kept with trusted prison officials, including those manning the commissary, adding that the terrorists got wind of the money being kept because the high profile prisoners were living a different lifestyle in prison

Some of the wealthy and high profile politicians detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre include former Taraba Governor Jolly Nyame, federal lawmaker Farouk Lawan. former Commander, Police IRT, Abba Kyari and Director of Police Pensions, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Recall that close to 900 of the inmates escaped during the attack, including the 64 Boko Haram terrorists, while over 400 of the escapees have been recaptured.

The source said the Boko Haram terrorists after sharing the money and asking the inmates to flee, moved their own members into waiting vehicles and headed towards the Gwagwalada, Abaji route.

It was later gathered that many of those who escaped on Tuesday night were re-arrested in the Kwali area of the FCT and the surrounding villages with the aid of Vigilantes, Hunters with coordination from security operatives.