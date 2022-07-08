Boko Haram behind attack on Kuje Prison – FG

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, has blamed Boko Haram terrorists for the audacious attack on Kuje custodial centre on Tuesday night.

Recall that terrorists freed 64 terrorists and over 260 other hardened criminals from jail during the attack.

The terrorists broke into the facility located in the Kuje area on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, throwing explosive devices and shooting at the prison guards before releasing the deadly Madalla and Nyanya bombing suspects and 62 other terrorists as well as 264 other inmates from the facility.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack on the prison facility which was manned by dozens of soldiers, DSS operatives, NSCDC officers and policemen.

ISWAP had in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, showed how its men forced their way into the facility

Aregbesola who blamed Boko Haram terrorists for the attack, also disclosed that security personnel were combing the whole Kuje area, up to a distance of 100 kilometres radius, looking for the escaped terrorists and other inmates on the run.

The minister said all checkpoints nationwide had been put on high alert, adding that more than 400 of the escaped inmates were back in the custodial facility.

The minister, in a statement by his media adviser, Sola Fasure said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the Boko Haram sect may have been responsible for the attack. ”

He, however, gave assurance that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in conjunction with other security agencies, were working to bring back all escaped inmates.

Contrary to claims that the attackers operated unhindered for three hours, Aregbesola said, “Security officers on duty fiercely engaged them and inflicted heavy casualties on them. Regrettably, given their unprecedented number, they overpowered the officers on duty. One of the security personnel that engaged the attackers was unfortunately killed. May his soul rest in peace. ”

The statement read in part, “‘After the Abolongo, Oyo State, attack on a correctional facility, in October last year, it became apparent that a new form of attack for which our system was not prepared for had emerged. Our system was primed to prevent and foil internal disturbance and riots, not external attacks/invasion, since the facilities were usually built around police and military formations.

“The minister then directed that the NCoS urgently work with other security agencies to fortify all correctional centres in the country and insulate them against future attacks, among other measures introduced.

”This was carried out, as well-armed soldiers, police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers were drafted to our facilities nationwide to secure them against further attacks. Several but unsuccessful attempts were made to attack our facilities since then, as the armed guards repelled them on each occasion.”

Aregbesola stated that the ministry of the interior was working with the Ministry of Defence and the office of the National Security Adviser, as well as other intelligence and security agencies to ensure that the attackers and the escaped inmates are captured and returned to custody.

He went on: “As we speak, security personnel are combing the whole area, up to a distance of 100 kilometres radius, looking for them. All checkpoints nationwide have been put on alert. More than 400 of them have been brought in and more are still coming.”

The minister urged all residents to be calm but vigilant, and asked the peoples to report all suspicious individuals and activities to the nearest security agency.

“We appeal also to doctors and medical workers to treat and then immediately report anyone with gunshot wounds to the law enforcement agency,” he said.