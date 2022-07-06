Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has expressed shock about the attack by the Tuesday night’s attack by terrorists on Kuje custodial centre, Abuja, noting that he’s disappointed with country’s intelligence system.

The Nigerian leader who visited the scene of the attack on Wednesday, took to his twitter handle, @MBuhari, to express surprise at the attack, while noting that he expects a comprehensive report on the attack.

“Saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system,” he said. “How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.”

Recall that terrorists in the audacious attack that lasted for about hours, freed 879 inmates from the facility.

In an update on the situation, Umar Abubakar, NCoS spokesman, said a total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility, out of whom 443 have been recaptured.

He also noted that contrary to speculations, Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police who is being detained in the facility did not escape.

The facility also holds politicians including former Taraba State governor, Jolly Nyame; former federal lawmaker, Farouk Lawan, and former pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degree of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates,” Abubakar said.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody. This is also to confirms to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty.

“Recall that after the attack at the Medium Custodial Centre in Agbolongo, Oyo state, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, met with the heads of the security agencies under his supervision where the idea of Joint Security Taskforce comprising the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps was formed to forstall further breaches on custodial facilities.

“As at the time of the attack on the Kuje facility, we have 38 military personnel on ground in addition to personnel of the Nigerian Police, Civil Defence, DSS, NSCDC and our Armed Squad. This is the Minister’s efforts to rejig the security architecture of our facilities.”