Kano: Why Ganduje backed out of senatorial race

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, withdrew from the race for Kano north senatorial district ahead of the 2023 general election.

The outgoing Kano governor had aspired to go to the senate when he tenure expires in 2023, but it’s understood that he backed out after reaching an agreement with Barau Jibrin, senator representing Kano north senatorial district.

Ganduje and Barau were said to have met in Abuja over the weekend to undergo screening ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Sources said the duo held a reconciliatory meeting, facilitated by some party’s stakeholders, after which they resolved the matter over who would represent the senatorial district “amicably”.

The duo have been at loggerheads, following the decision of Jibrin to join Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano, to form a faction of the APC in the state after the party’s congress in 2021.

As part of the resolutions at the reconciliation meeting, the governor reportedly agreed to withdraw his senatorial ambition for Jibrin, who had also obtained the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Ibrahim Sarina, APC secretary in Kano, when contacted via telephone on Monday, confirmed the development.