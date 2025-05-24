Obasanjo, Atiku, Sambo, Oyetola storm Ilesa for Owa Obokun’s coronation

Ilesa, Osun State, was aglow with celebration on Friday as dignitaries from across Nigeria gathered for the coronation of the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

Among the prominent attendees were former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo; and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event.

In his address, President Tinubu emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between traditional rulers and government institutions, noting that such partnerships are vital for tackling grassroots challenges.

“As we move forward, I call for deeper collaboration between traditional authorities and government at all levels. Let us work hand in hand to confront the challenges that face our people and deliver meaningful change — change that is visible in schools, markets, roads, and in the dignity of every citizen,” the president said.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also addressed the gathering, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to inclusive development across the state. He pledged to work closely with the new monarch for the progress of Ijesaland.

“I want to assure Kabiyesi that our administration is open to further public-private partnerships in all areas. We are ready to collaborate with the new monarch for the development of Ijesaland,” the governor said.

“As we are developing Ijesaland, we are replicating similar efforts in Ifeland, Osogboland, Iwoland, Igbomina land, and Edeland. Our government is spreading development to all corners of Osun State.”

Other notable dignitaries at the event included former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; businessman Dr. Deji Adeleke; and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Advertisement

The coronation ceremony marked a historic moment for Ijesaland, symbolizing continuity, unity, and a renewed commitment to cultural heritage and community development.