Published

2 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Uneasy calm in Kano as assembly repeals law used by Ganduje to dethrone Sanusi

There’s simmering tension in Kano State, as the State House of Assembly on Thursday, repealed the law that created five emirates in the state, which could pave the way for the return of Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir who was dethroned by the administration of Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019.

During plenary on Thursday, the legislators passed the amended sections of the Emirate Council Law 2019, which was used to remove Sanusi, paving the way for the installation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the Emir of Kano

The repealing of the law means that all positions created under the previous law have been removed.

Additionally, all district leaders promoted or assigned under the previous law are required to return to their former roles.

More subsequently…

Obinna Ezugwu.

