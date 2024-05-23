Osun: Adeleke commissions N1.2bn digital equipment for state broadcasting stations

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday commissioned N1.2 billion transmitter and digital equipment for the State Broadcasting Corporation, saying.the gesture was embedded in his five cardinal programme which, according to him, has come to fulfillment.

The governor averred that the digital equipment was procured to serve the three stations in each of the senatorial districts, adding that he will not renege in his effort to enhance the performance of the state owned media outfit.

“When I took over the reigns of government, we met OSBC in a very deplorable condition. The equipments of both the radio and television stations were obsolete while the morale of the staff was at the lowest ebb,” he said.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The OSBC that used to pride itself as the voice of the southwest was struggling to be aired even in Osun state as it was reduced to the status of community stations. The situation was indeed unacceptable.

“We swung into action immediately. This prompted my visit to the Corporation last year April to have a first-hand assessment of the state of things. Today, I am glad that there is a reversal of the then pitiable trend.

“My administration decided to fix the three radio stations of OSBC at the same time for geo-political balancing. OSBC 104.5 FM, Osogbo, 89.5 FM, Orisun, Ile-Ife, and 96.3 FM, Reality Radio-Vision, Iwo are all provided with two transmitters and two digital studios each, making six digital studios and six transmitters in total.

“In addition, my government has provided generating plants, inverters, and UPS for the smooth operations of the stations.

“To the glory of God, we are witnessing the rebirth of the stations. I have just approved the appointment of a new director-general and permanent secretary in person of Mrs Jolaaade Igbaroola.

“My administration is the first to appoint a permanent secretary for OSBC. In a few days, the general managers that will micro-manage these stations will be unveiled.”

Earlier in her speech, the permanent secretary of the corporation, Mrs Jolaade Igbaroola thanked Governor Adeleke for fulfilling his promise of digitalising the state owned broadcasting stations

She opined that with the newly purchased equipment, the stations will be able to compete with other digital stations on the cable.

Igbaroola, on behalf of OSBC Conglomerate promised to utilised the equipment to annexe the state media wise.

News continues after this Advertisement