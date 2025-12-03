Senate confirms Ex-CDS Chris Musa as Defence Minister, orders action on worsening insecurity

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.), as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence after an intense and extended screening that laid bare the country’s mounting security anxieties.

Musa’s confirmation followed his nomination by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, coming less than 24 hours after his predecessor, Badaru Mohammed, resigned on health grounds. But the session quickly shifted from formality to interrogation as senators confronted the retired general with hard questions about the nation’s deteriorating security climate.

At the centre of the scrutiny was the troubling withdrawal of troops from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, just days before gunmen stormed the premises and abducted dozens of schoolgirls on November 17. The incident ignited fury nationwide and renewed criticism of the military’s handling of school security.

Musa described the troop withdrawal as “unfortunate and painful,” promising that uncovering what went wrong would be among his first assignments. “We are going to investigate it fully,” he told lawmakers. “We will not allow terrorists develop the capacity to operate freely. We will go after them completely, in partnership with all security agencies and MDAs.”

He also condemned the recent killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno State, saying no attack on military officers would go unpunished under his watch.

Throughout the screening, Musa highlighted serious gaps within the nation’s security structure and called for urgent reforms. He stressed the need for better funding, improved intelligence coordination, and stronger cooperation among security services. He also identified community ownership of security as central to defeating insurgents, bandits and other violent groups.

“We cannot succeed if Nigerians do not work with us,” he said. “The enemies confronting us are ruthless, they have no regard for human lives. We must work together to stop them.”

A tense moment erupted when Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) proposed that the nominee “take a bow and go,” prompting objections from several senators, including Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South), who insisted on a thorough examination. Senate President Godswill Akpabio eventually restored order, noting that Nigerians and the wider international community were watching the screening with heightened interest.

General Musa’s rise to one of the nation’s most sensitive positions caps a distinguished military career that spans more than 30 years. Born on Christmas Day in 1967 in Sokoto, Musa hails from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He attended schools in Sokoto and Zaria before joining the Nigerian Defence Academy, from which he was commissioned into the infantry in 1991.

He has served in key operational and administrative roles across the armed forces, including multiple command positions in the North-East and the Lake Chad Basin. He led troops under Operations Last Hold and Lafiya Dole and later served as Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the country’s flagship counter-insurgency mission. His leadership extended to regional operations within the Multinational Joint Task Force, where he coordinated counterterrorism efforts among neighbouring countries.

Musa also trained extensively in China and the United States, earning an MSc in Military Science from the International College of Defence Studies in Beijing and completing advanced leadership training at the US Army War College. His record of service has earned him numerous medals, honours and commendations for bravery and strategic excellence.

After serving as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 to 2025, he retired from the military earlier this year.

Married to Lilian Oghogho Musa and a father of four, the new minister is widely respected in security circles for his discipline, operational experience, and no-nonsense approach.

His confirmation comes at a pivotal moment, with the country grappling with resurgent insurgency, widespread kidnappings, and increasingly bold attacks on security formations. For many Nigerians, Musa’s appointment signals the government’s attempt to reset its security strategy after months of painful setbacks.

The retired general acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead but expressed confidence that Nigeria can turn the tide with collective resolve.

“I pledge to do my best to ensure Nigeria is secure and safe,” he said. “This is going to be a team effort, and I believe we can overcome these evil forces if we stand together.”

Musa is expected to assume office immediately.