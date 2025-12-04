Peter Obi slams Tinubu’s ‘luxury politics’, calls distribution of 2027 campaign vehicles a moral failure

Connect with us

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has condemned the alleged distribution of Hilux trucks, Hummer buses and other luxury vehicles by political actors ahead of the 2027 elections, describing the act as “profoundly insensitive” and a betrayal of public trust at a time of widespread hardship.

His reaction follows the emergence of videos showing President Bola Tinubu branded campaign vehicles on Wednesday.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Obi said it was an abuse of public resources for any government or political officeholder to prioritise high-end campaign vehicles while millions of Nigerians face hunger, unemployment and worsening insecurity.

“At a time when Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, and insecurity, the decision of any government to allocate limited public resources for distributing luxury vehicles as part of the 2027 campaign mobilisation is not only insensitive but represents a serious moral failure,” he said.

Obi criticised what he called “a tragic misplacement of priorities,” noting that leaders continue to parade brand-new Land Cruisers, Hiluxes and Hummers while ordinary citizens sink deeper into poverty.

“It is disheartening that when children are dropping out of school, when mothers are dying during childbirth, and when insecurity is tearing families apart, the response from those in power is to purchase and distribute luxury vehicles,” he said.

He argued that leadership should instead focus on food security, healthcare access, youth employment and community safety, not political theatrics or displays of wealth.

“This is not governance. It reflects profound insensitivity and an abuse of public trust disguised as a political strategy,” Obi stated, insisting that true public service must prioritise the welfare and dignity of citizens.

The former Anambra governor said Nigeria must break away from wasteful spending and embrace leadership grounded in empathy, prudence and accountability.

Regardless of the current state of affairs, he reaffirmed his optimism: “A New Nigeria is not only necessary; it is possible.”

