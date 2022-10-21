The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Delta State.

The Supreme Court made the pronouncement while delivering judgment in an appeal filed by a PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. David Edevbie, challenging the emergence of Oborevwori as the PDP candidate.

The lead judgement was prepared and read by Justice Tijani Abubakar, while Justice Amina Augie presided over the 5-man panel of Supreme Court Justices.

Justice Abubakar held that the Court of Appeal was right to hold that the suit of Mr Edevbie was wrongly commenced by way of originating summon rather than by writ of summons.

“On the hold, I find no merit in the appeal, and it is hereby dismissed.

“The decision of the court below is hereby affirmed” Justice Abubakar held