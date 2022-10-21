Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has noted that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has done its best, but expressed worry that his best may not be good enough for everyone.

Mrs. Buhari who spoke in an interview with the BBC, however expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the 2023 presidential election.

Mrs Buhari had earlier apologised to Nigerians about the hardships they were facing during the special prayers she organised on October 1 to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the country’s independence.

But President Buhari had on Monday during his last ministerial retreat reeled off some of the completed and ongoing infrastructure projects executed in the past seven years, suggesting his administration had met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

But his wife said in the interview that, “The expectations on us were so high and maybe after seven years, we haven’t met their expectations. Only God knows what is in somebody’s mind.

“As a human being, you can’t say you are right or you have done what you should, so the government has really tried, the administration did its best but may not be the best for others. So, we must apologise to Nigerians whether we met their expectations or not.”

Asked the areas she thought the government failed the most, Aisha said she didn’t follow the government programmes.

“I don’t know, because I run my office like a charity. I only accept people, but I don’t belong to politics. All I do is support them in terms of health or education. I don’t follow what they do,” she added.

Nevertheless, she insisted the APC would win the next presidential election.

“Why would you ask me this question? We (APC) will continue. APC will win the election. By God’s grace. We faced a big challenge, because when my husband came to power, there were no resources, but I insisted that we were the ones, who said we will do it and we have to do it,” she explained, adding also that, she did not have any political ambition.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be the wife of the President. It’s a great position. I thank God and I am asking him to make us finish safely and to hand over power to the APC government. I don’t have any political ambitions. I will be the wife of the former president, what else am I looking?” she asked