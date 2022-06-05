Many people are feared dead in an ambush explosion that rocked a Catholic Church on Sunday in Ondo State.

The explosion occurred at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo LGA of Ondo state.

The explosion, according to witnesses, was carried out by bandits who subsequently entered the church and opened fire at worshippers.

Reports say it left at least 28 people dead and several others injured.

The worship centre is directly behind the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

Locals identified the attackers as being herdsmen.

More subsequently…