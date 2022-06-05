'Tinubu won't go unpunished' - Adamu vows

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and presidential hopeful on the party’s platform, would be punished for his utterances against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu had while addressing party delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday, said Buhari would not have become president in 2015 if not for his support.

The former governor noted that after losing presidential elections three times, Buhari had decided that he would not contest again, but that he visited him in Kaduna and convinced him to run again in 2015, promising to support him provided he would take care of the interest of the Yoruba.

The comment has continued to generate reactions, even as Tinubu’s campaign has since issued a statement clarifying that he didn’t mean to disrespect Buhari.

Adamu, the APC chairman who initially responded to the remarks during an interview at the weekend, had noted that the former Lagos governor may be punished.

Doubling down in a subsequent interview on BBC Hausa on Sunday morning, Adamu delivered a scathing condemnation of Tinubu, noting that “An ethical person won’t do what he did” while vowing that he won’t go unpunished.

“Even someone who’s drunk won’t do this unless he intended it,” Adamu said. “We won’t let it go unpunished. It is the height of lack of etiquette. We must teach him a lesson. If this damages his ambition, he should have himself to blame.”