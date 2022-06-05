Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State governor has promised that his administration will hunt down bandits who bombed and opened fire in a Catholic Church in the Owo LGA of the state.

Gunmen said to be herdsmen had on Sunday morning attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo while the Sunday service was nearing its conclusion.

Many people were killed in the attack, including children and women.

The gunmen were said to have detonated explosives before firing at the worshippers.

The governor described the incident as “vile and satanic”, calling it a “calculated assault” on the people of Owo.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state,” he said.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.”