NPAN expresses concern over safety of journalists abducted in Kaduna, urges action

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has expressed concerned over the safety of Messers Abdulgafar Alabelewe and Mr. AbdulRaheem Abdu, the Kaduna state’s correspondents of The Nation and Blue Print newspapers respectively, who were abducted last weekend.

A statement on Tuesday by Kabiru Yusuf, NPAN president, said the more worrying is the prolonged silence from their abductors who seized the journalists along with members of their families, including wives and children.

According to him, the trauma induced on both their biological and professional families by this condemnable event, are better imagined

“We call on the Federal Government to ensure the safe return of the journalists and their families, by deploying all the necessary security assets at its disposal,” the statement added.

“We stand in sympathy with the families as we pray for their safe return.

“We appeal to their abductors to ensure that none of them come to harm but returned all safely.”

