JUST IN: Obasa storms Lagos Assembly with armed escort 
Mudashiru Obasa, the recently impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Thursday, stormed the assembly complex with armed security agents.

Obasa was in the company of some security officials, entered the Speaker’s Office around 12 noon on Thursday.

The development followed the withdrawal of the security aides of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The Chief Press Secretary to Meranda, Segun Ajiboye, confirmed the latest in a short message on Thursday.

He accused Obasa and his team of allegedly breaking into the office.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

