Published

13 mins ago

on

JUST IN: Obasa 'resumes' as Lagos Assembly Speaker after impeachment 

Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, says he has reclaimed his position as speaker.

He made the declaration on Thursday after returning to the assembly complex with police and State Security Service details for the first time since he was removed on January 13.

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly,” Obasa said.

Obasa, alongside security officials, had entered the Speaker’s Office around 12 noon on Thursday.

The development followed the withdrawal of the security aides of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The assembly has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since Obasa’s removal as speaker and the subsequent election of Meranda.

Obasa was accused by over 90 per cent of the lawmakers of poor leadership style, perpetual lateness to legislative functions and plenary, high-handedness and disregard for colleague lawmakers and the executive, especially the governor, abuse of office and privileges, intimidation and oppression of members among others.

In an attempt to resolve the crisis, some All Progressives Congress bigwigs, notably former governors of Osun, Ogun and Lagos states, Chief Bisi Akande, Segun Osoba, and Akinwunmi Ambode, respectively, among others, on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, had a series of meetings last weekend with political stakeholders in the state including members of the assembly.

It was gathered that at the end of the meetings that both Obasa and Meranda might be stepping aside for another lawmaker to lead the house.

A member of the Governors Advisory Council, Chief Muraina Taiwo, noted that one of the seven lawmakers from Lagos West was being considered by the party leaders as the new Speaker.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

