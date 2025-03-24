Lagos Assembly saga: Obasa defies President Tinubu over suits against former Speaker, members

...angry over N2bn saved from purchase of cars

The crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly from all indications, is still yet to be resolved, despite the fact that the impeached Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been reinstated against the wishes of the majority of the legislators, who carried out his impeachment on January 13, 2025.

In what is believed to be the obedient to the supreme leader from the Presidency, other notable leaders and stakeholders, the aggrieved lawmakers who had been adamant in taking Obasa back as their leader, eventually succumbed and reluctantly accepted him, while his Deputy Mojisola Meranda, who took his place when he was impeached when he was on holiday in the United States of America, resigned to take her former place as the Deputy Speaker.

However, instead of Obasa becoming sober, he appears to be larger than his colleagues, and refusing to withdraw the suit he filed against the House and former Speaker.

What is happening in the State Assembly, according to political observers, is worrisome and there are strong indications that tension would continue to rise, if Obasa fails to change his attitude towards his colleagues, who are still nursing serious grudges against him for what they described as his arrogance towards them because of his larger than life attitude, as he is still undermining them.

Up till now, the House is yet to hold a full plenary, and no one is sure when the lawmakers, who are still bitter about the stand of President Tinubu and other leaders in respect of the crisis at the State Assembly uuwould resume with Obasa, who is still fighting tooth and nails to subdue them.

What has worsen the situation is the second litigations taken against the other law makers by Obasa, who is now bent on pursuing the cases to logical conclusions .

While the impeachment was on, he had filed a law suit against removal, claiming that it was unlawful and did not follow the normal procedure as he was not at home to defend the allegation of financial recklessness and corruption leveled against him, which it was learnt was the basis why the panel headed by the former Chairman of the party Chief Bisi Akande and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and some top members of the Lagos State Governing Council of the party (GAC), ruled that his impeachment was unjust and his colleagues ought to have given him fair hearing before carrying out the impeachment.

Although what was earlier agreed upon was that Obasa should go back and later resign for another lawmaker from the Lagos West to take over while Meranda, who happens to come from Lagos Central just like Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, should step down to give proper political Senatorial balancing, but things took a different turn, after Obasa was said to have mounted pressures on President Tinubu with the influence of his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu. It was at this time that Tinubu finally decided that the majority lawmakers, had no option but to accept Obasa as their leader, for now and that there was no longer the issue of giving him a soft landing to save him from humiliation.

But now that he has gotten what he wanted and believed that he has come to stay, and his colleagues no longer have a say over his position as Speaker, he took another step against them and filed a fresh law suit against Meranda in particular, over financial impropriety and misappropriation of funds of the Assembly.

This litigation is the beginning of a fresh controversy trailing the purchase of N5 billion vehicles for 40 lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly and it has further deepened the imbroglio between Obasa and Mojisola Meranda.

During Obasa’s absence, Meranda purportedly purchased 39 vehicles for the lawmakers.

The crux of the natter was said to have allegedly pained Obasa that before he left he had in December 2024 approved N7bn for the same purpose with the plan to purchase them when he returned but he was removed on January 13, 2025 by 35 of the 40 lawmakers.

However, Obasa, not happy with the development met on his return, had to sue Meranda for the purchase of the vehicle with money withdrawn from the Assembly’s account while he was away.

From reports, Obasa had contemplated sourcing for the vehicles in Dubai and it was said that he had approved the money before his removal. But Meranda proceeded with buying them.

Sources informed Business Hallmark that as the time Obasa proposed the purchase of the vehicle, he allegedly kept it to himself but Meranda along with her supporters outsmarted him, by approving the purchase of those vehicles locally and made it open bidding.

Fresh Suit

The court case against Meranda was, however, said to have angered his colleagues, who felt slighted by his action and are still thinking of how to handle him.

In the graft case against Meranda, he sought to remove her name as former Speaker. Obasa, in the suit at an Ikeja High Court filed a corruption case against Meranda who served as his successor for just over a month.

Some of the prayers, Obasa sought was that the court should remove Meranda’s name as a former Speaker.

Obasa called on the court to nullify his removal and named respondents in the case to include other members of the Lagos Assembly and Meranda.

During the last resumed hearing , Lead Counsel for the Assembly, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), revealed at the court that Obasa’s legal team, led by Mr. Afolabi Fasanu, (SAN), had submitted additional affidavits, which contained new allegations of fraud against Meranda.

However the new twist and development in the matter made Meranda’s counsel, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo, (SAN), ask the court for an extension of time for them to respond in details to the new claims.

Mr. Oyetibo told the court “There are serious fraud allegations in the further affidavits my learned brother (Femi Falana) referred to. We shall be asking for an adjournment to respond to the new application,” Oyetibo argued .

What actually baffled the whole legal team for the National Assembly and those representing Meranda was the move by Obasa to also attempted to unilaterally change the legal representation (Chief Falana) for the House of Assembly in the case and this led to a serious altercations and confrontation when Mr. Olusola Idowu, also (SAN), announced his appearance as an incoming counsel for the Assembly. But Chief Falana objected, citing a Court of Appeal decision that mandated a trial court to first hear an application for change of counsel before entertaining any other submissions.

Although all applications regarding the case had been heard, there was the the move that Obasa should withdraw all his legal suits in court but the most astonishing aspect of the whole matter right now, is what was described as his stubbornness, as he has refused to budge saying he would go on with the cases.

Even the intervention of President Tinubu asking him to do away with the matters could not convince him.

A source close to the State Assembly said that up till the time he was speaking with the Business Hallmark, Obasa at the last hearing of the case has not withdrawn the case despite the directive from President Tinubu to do so.

It was even said that as at the weekend Obasa was still boasting that nobody can remove him and asked why the lawmakers carried out their impeachment while he was outside the country, that if he were to be around, no one could dare him to do that.

As Obasa continued to exhibit power over his colleagues an inference was made to previous impeachments in the State which involved Hon. Waheed Jokotola Pelumi. He was the Speaker between June 2, 2003 and December 29, 2004 and was removed and replaced with Hon Adeyemi Kuforiji who was in his position from December, 29, 2003 till 2005.

Sources informed the Business Hallmark that what was witnessed during the 2025 budget presentation was a carry over of the animosity between Gov. Sanwoolu and Obasa, since the House rejected 17 nominees of the governor for commissioners and other appointments presented for screening.

It was argued that some influential people in order to undermine Gov. Sawoolu, allegedly engineered Obasa to reject the nominees using political and religious imbalance in their various local governments as reasons.

Since then, it was alleged that Obasa and Sanwo-Olu have been at loggerheads.

In his reaction earlier, on the matter, during an interview with him, the former Speaker of Osun State and Ambassador to Spain Ambassador Adejare Bello, said that what is happening in the Assembly is an internal problem which would later be settled.

He however warned Obasa to take it easy and not push the matter too far but listen to the leaders of the party and withdraw the cases in court as advised by the president and other leaders of the party for peace to reign.

He said the intervention of President Tinubu was the best to restore sanity in the House and the entire Lagos State.

Also Chief Muraina Taiwo one of the members of Governance Advisory Council said that the matter would soon be resolved amicably and that Obasa would further be prevailed upon to take out the cases he filed in court.

The chairman of GAC Chief Tajudeen Olusi said that the matter is an internal one which would soon be settled amicably and pointed out that GAC has never taken sides in the matter but finding solutions that would please all the parties involved.

However, it was argued by an insider that Meranda with the purchase of the vehicles saved N2bn by purchasing 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado SUV and seven units of Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 at the sum of N5b, rather than the N7bn budgeted by Obasa, and saw no reason why anyone should be angry with that because Meranda was prudent with the resources of the Assembly and got a better deal and good quality cars than what could have been imported from Dubai.