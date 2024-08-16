Seven-storey building gutted by fire in Lagos Island

A seven-storey building on Sanni Adewale Street, Lagos Island Local Government Area, was gutted by fire early Friday morning.

This was made known in a statement by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye on X.

According to Adeseye, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 05:17 hours and promptly responded with firefighters from Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations, arriving at the scene by 05:33 hours.

News continues after this Advertisement

Adeseye confirmed that the situation is under control, and no casualties have been reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by an electrical surge.

The statement said, “On August 16th, 2024, at 05:17 hours, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at Sanni Adewale Street, located in the Lagos Island Local Government Area. The fire affected several shops within a 7-storey building.

“Firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations promptly responded, arriving at the scene by 05:33 hours.

“Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control. Ventilation efforts are currently ongoing in ensuring the safety of all in the area. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical surge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.”

News continues after this Advertisement