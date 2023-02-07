Gunmen have once again, launched attack on Akokwa home of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The latest attack is coming barely three weeks after the first attack on the house by gunmen which led to the death of four persons including his uncle.

Recall that on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in Akokwa, Imo State, a motorcade conveying unknown gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s private residence and burnt down the building, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

Ugochinyere had accused Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo State, of being the mastermind of the attack.

Today, Tuesday, armed men have again invaded Ugochinyere’s house.

Ugochinyere, who’s also the House of Representative candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency of Imo State in the forthcoming 2023 elections, raised the alarm about the latest attack by the gunmen at his residence, via an SoS message sent out on WhatsApp platform, calling for help on Tuesday.

Following weeks of mourning from the January attack, Ugochinyere had two days ago announced the resumption of his campaigns for the 2023 elections.

“SOS, WE ARE UNDER ATTACK AGAIN. MY HOUSE IS UNDER ATTACK AGAIN BY ARMED MEN WITH EXPLOSIVES AND HEAVY GUNFIRE,” Ugochinyere wrote.

