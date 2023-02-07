Six killed in Anambra community clash

Six people were killed on Monday in a clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This as both communities resumed hostilities over a disputed landed property in the area.

The two communities have in time past, been involved in a fierce war, which led to the destruction of many buildings and killing of individuals.

The hostilities began again on Monday, after a dispute among members of both communities.

The Anambra State Police Command which confirmed the incident, said six people were killed.

The police declared one Nnamdi Maduneke wanted for instigating the violence and wielding an AK-47 rifle.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said: “Anambra State Police Command is on the manhunt for Mr Nnamdi Maduneke and cohorts, wielding AK-47 rifles in the early hours of yesterday 6/2/2023.

“According to information received, the suspect and his cohorts, without any provocation, started shooting indiscriminately in Omor Community, Ayamelum LGA and murdered six persons and inflicted serious injuries on two others.”

Ikenga said a joint task force team comprising police and military operatives has been deployed to the area, adding that the presence of the security forces had reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area.

He said: “Patrols, operations are still ongoing in the area, and the situation is being monitored.”