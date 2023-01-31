JUST IN: At last, Emefiele appears before Reps panel

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives looking into the new Naira notes.

The apex bank governor appeared before the committee on Tuesday after days of grandstanding between the him and the House.

Last week, the committee was enraged after Emefiele shunned invitations of the House despite the threats of arrest warrants by the lawmakers.

On Thursday, the Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), said the committee is giving Mr Emefiele the last chance to appear or risks arrest.

However, on Sunday, the CBN governor announced the extension of the deadline by 10 days.