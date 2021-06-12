Olusesan Laoye

June 12 protesters who stormed various protesting points in Ibadan the Oyo State capital on Saturday, were seen shouting that they were not out for secession but for a better Nigeria where the youth would live a better life with good employment and where they can be fully engaged in legitimate businesses.

The protesters mostly youth, carried placards that read “Buhari Must Go,” while also demanding an end to the invasion of the Fulani bandits who have been preventing farmers in the state from going to farms, which according to them, has led to rise in food prices beyond the reach of many.

The protesters gathered at Mokola roundabout, Agodi gate and University of Ibadan gate. Others were seen in front of Mapo Hall and Challenge areas in Ibadan Metropolis.

The appearance of Governor Seyi Makinde at Agodi and Yemetu area of Ibadan Ibadan where he addressed the protesters added to the glamour.

Makinde promised the protesters that his government would address the problem of insecurity which has been major concern of all Nigerians and the residents of Oyo state in particular.

He lamented the recent killing of people in parts of the state by suspected herders, noting that the past seven days has been traumatic for him. Nonetheless, he assured that adequate security had been provided, while encouraging residents not to panic.

The Governor who drove in a motorcade along with the protesters was without security details.

He was cheered and applauded by the crowd who praised him as he warned them to desist from any act of violence and not allow miscreants to hijack the peaceful protest which he witnessed personally.

There were indications that the protest will still continue tomorrow according to the organisers.

Meanwhile two of the organisers told reporters that the protests was organized in a peaceful manner and they took every precautionary measure to forstall it being hijacked by hoodlums.

The coordinator of the Socialists party and human rights activist, Abiodun Bamigboye who spoke with reporters at the Mokola Roundabout, said the protest became necessary on Democracy day to let the government know that they must have solutions to the various challenges staring Nigerians in the face.

He lamented that insecurity in Nigeria has become worrisome, and has instilled fears into the people who now find it difficult to move freely and do their legitimate businesses in accordance with the ĺaws of the land.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Fulani herdsmen who who have turned to terrorists to order in order to prevent anarchy in Nigeria.

The issue of insecurity, he argued, must be tackled decisively to stop agitations of secession going on across the country.

Also the the youthful coordinator and also activist who led the protest of the African Action Congress (AAC), Eniola Solomon, said they were not protesting or agitating for secession but to make Nigeria workable and a country where youth would be able to express themselves, get gainful employment, do legitimate business and even engage in farming which they can’t do now as a result of Fulani bandits and herdsmen who kill, kidnap and demand ransome at will.

He said there must be an end to impunity by government especially at the federal level where few people believed that they own Nigeria and whatever they say or do is the final without engaging the opinions of others.

He called for the prosecution of the police officer that allegedly shot activist, Omoyele Showore.