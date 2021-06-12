By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

There was heavy presence of security operatives at strategic locations in Oshogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday morning, as hundreds of human rights activists under the aegis of Osun Civil Societies Coalition staged protest marches within Osogbo metropolis to commemorate June 12 democracy day.

The activists who had earlier converged at the popular Oke-Fia roundabout, condemned the spate of killings, kidnapping and all forms of insecurities in the country.

The group said the current government structure is responsible for the myriad of problems choking the country’s development.

Addressing the gathering, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel, Coordinator, Democracy Vanguard, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, find lasting solutions to the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Olowu said security situation in the country is worrisome, while calling for adequate funding of security outfits.

“Our security should be well financed. And any group of person that is trying to be corrupt in a particular government should be made to face the full wrath of law,” he said.

He, however, used the occasion to appeal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to conduct local government elections, saying local government election was essential in democracy as it’s stated in the constitution.

The Chairman of the coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, had in a statement to mark this year June 12, called for true federalism.

Lawal had said: “We believe that only true federalism, which is coming in the name of restructuring can address the challenges facing Nigeria as a country. The current government structure is responsible for the myriad of problems which is choking the country’s development.

“Also, it is a known fact that Nigeria’s security structure has collapsed, which has thrown up a call for total overhauling of our security system.

“Nowhere in Nigeria is safe now and we call on the President to show seriousness and political will to address the insecurity problem with action.

“We also use this opportunity to call for peace and unity among Nigerians. This is a tough period for us all, but disintegration is not the solution. Our strength lies in unity of purpose.”