'Govt should be held accountable,' Adegboruwa alleges threat to life

Lawyer and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has alleged that the government and security agencies are plotting to eliminate him.

Adegboruwa in a statement on Saturday, said there have recently been attempts on his life due to his advocacies and actions, especially in relation to the campaign for good governance.

According to him, if anything happens to him, “the government and the security agencies should be held accountable”.

Continuing he said, “I do not belong to any political party and I have no political affiliation in any manner whatsoever. My training, professionally and spiritually, is to be of service to the people, mentor people, secure justice and to transform lives, for good,” Adegboruwa said.

“As I do not yet have the financial power to undertake philanthropic engagements to birth my convictions, I deploy my professional experience, knowledge, and services to campaign for a better society, where justice and peace shall reign.

“This should not warrant any threat to my life at all, either from politicians or from the government. Power belongs to God. No human life should be worth the political ambition of anyone.

“This notice is to all Nigerians, the international community, my family, friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots that my life is under serious threat.”

Adegboruwa said although his views and actions may seem to support certain political tendencies, he doesn’t bear allegiance to any political party.

“All that the people of Nigeria seek is good leadership, a better life through efficient management of our resources, security of lives and property, durable infrastructure that will galvanize improved economic conditions and good governance,” the statement reads.

“This should not constitute a threat to the ambition of any politician or indeed a threat to the life of any advocate.

“In regard to the 2023 general elections, anyone that Nigerians consider as worthy of their votes in free, fair, and credible elections, will also be my leader. I do not support or oppose anyone; my constituency is Nigeria.

“With the help of God, I shall continue the revolutionary struggles for which I have been trained and known, notwithstanding the threats. My life is in the hands of God.”