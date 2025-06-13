We’ll sort ourselves out ,  Saraki responds to Tinubu’s mockery of opposition

Connect with us

Advertisement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s statements about the protracted crisis in the opposition parties.

While delivering his speech on the celebration of Democracy Day on Thursday, President Tinubu mocked the opposition parties, saying it was a pleasure to witness them ‘in disarray.’

He noted that , “For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

He also debunked the allegation that his administration is fuelling a one-party state with the defection of opposition politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In his reaction to Tinubu’s remark, Saraki, while fielding questions from journalists after attending the Democracy Day ceremony which took place at the National Assembly, admitted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in crisis.

He urged members of the party and other opposition parties to get their houses in order.

Saraki stated , “I think we must take him at his words. I mean, he spoke well, saying that he’s not for a one-party state. So we must take him at his word, and he supports a multi-party. So we are all on the same page.

“That’s why we are going around and bringing everybody to come around. So those who say they are under pressure, there is no pressure anymore. So, we’re all for multi party, and everybody should get their house in order, as he said, he’s not going to help, us so we are going to sort our own house again.”

Advertisement
