Adebayo Obajemu

In furtherance of its vigorous corporate social responsibility efforts to support the Nigerian Government and communities in the fight to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the country, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s flagship engineering construction company and the contractor handling the construction of the strategic 2nd Niger Bridge between Asaba in Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra State, has extended its food palliatives donation to communities in the two States.

Since the beginning of the month of May, 2020, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, which has consistently extend its supportive reach into communities surrounding its work sites across Nigeria, has embarked on a food relief distribution to communities at the Second River Niger Bridge project. The project’s host communities of received thousands of kilograms of food products, including rice and other cooking essentials distributed to them by Julius Berger. The Company’s food donation team to Anambra and the Delta communities was led by Ferdinand Ogbome.

The company’s Project Director for the 2nd Niger Bridge, Engr. Wieser Friedrich said that it is Julius Berger’s Management consideration and proactive operational decision to support both the government and communities to not only minimise the practical negative socio-economic impact of the corona virus pandemic on vulnerable members of society, but to also, indeed, support the protection and safety of lives in our communities at this critical time.

Julius Berger launched its Food for our Communitiescampaign as part of its Covid-19 Corporate Social Responsibility activities. The campaign aims to provide direct aid to communities by supplementing their access to staple food supplies. Since its launch in April, the Company has distributed thousands of kilograms of food supplies to communities across the country.

In a Press Statement issued by the Group head of the Media Relations Office of the company, Prince Moses Duku, in Abuja, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, has pledged that the company will continue to utilize its widely resourceful scope, including its high value, experienced, versatile and reliable human capital, facilities and technical knowhow to provide helpful support directly to the government, communities and those working the medical front lines to tackle the spread of the pandemic, until its threat goes into the dustbin of history.

According to Dr Richter, “…the fight to contain the spread and threat of Covid-19 is is a fight we must all join hands and win together.”

Julius Berger’s “Food for our Communities Campaign”continues to other locations where help is critically needed