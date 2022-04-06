Two die in Goodluck Jonathan’s convoy accident

Two people died on Wednesday in a fatal accident involving the convoy of Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja.

The two victims who were in the entourage of the former president died when his convoy was involved in the accident while returning from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to his residence in the Federal Capital Territory.

Jonathan and his wife, Patience, who were said to have escaped the accident unhurt, were at the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja where those who sustained injuries in the crash were evacuated to.

Some members of the former president’s team were said to be critically injured.

He had barely returned from an international assignment when the accident happened.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, which confirmed the incident, admitted that two people died in the accident.

The spokesman for the FRSC, Mr. Bisi Kazeem said: “Two people died in the accident. It was the ex-President’s convoy that was involved but he was not in the car that had the a ccident.