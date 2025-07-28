As part of its welfare initiatives, the Prof. Is-haq Oloyede-led management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to provide affordable housing units for members of staff across the country.

The initiative was unveiled on Monday, 21 July 2025, during the commissioning of the Federal Housing Authority Estate, Ajoda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Officer of FHA, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for civil servants under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He stressed the importance of adequate housing to the overall productivity and performance of public officers.

In her remarks, the Director of JAMB’s Ibadan Zonal Office, Mrs. Temitope Akintola, emphasised the dedication of Prof. Oloyede to ensuring that interested members of staff benefit from the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme, one of the flagship projects of President Tinubu.

Akintola described the housing initiative as a significant boost to productivity and efficient service delivery. “It is against this backdrop that the Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Housing Authority for the provision of affordable housing for staff under the leadership of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, with the aim of prioritising standards and effective service delivery,” she said.