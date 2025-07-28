Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

JAMB partners FHA on provision of affordable housing units for staff
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Education Paradox: How the system betrays its brightest minds

Cover Story Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines Home Nation Top Stories

LSFVCB partners PlotWeaver to unveil maiden Lagos Youths Storytelling competition

Education in Nigeria

Stanbic Bank CEO urges graduates to ‘learn, unlearn, relearn’ for success

Education in Nigeria

Oloyede advocates ‘no verification, no admission’ policy to curb A’Level fraud

Education in Nigeria

Ruthwiphdale Students Council elected

Education in Nigeria

FG disowns fake news on WAEC, NECO exams cancellation

Education in Nigeria

Student Loan: NELFUND flags 900% fee hike in 10 tertiary institutions

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University Graduate Bags Five Awards at Nigerian Law School

Education in Nigeria

UNIZIK launches probe into law student’s death after hostel lockout denied her medication

Education in Nigeria

JAMB partners FHA on provision of affordable housing units for staff

Published

18 seconds ago

on

JAMB partners FHA on provision of affordable housing units for staff

As part of its welfare initiatives, the Prof. Is-haq Oloyede-led management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to provide affordable housing units for members of staff across the country.

The initiative was unveiled on Monday, 21 July 2025, during the commissioning of the Federal Housing Authority Estate, Ajoda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Officer of FHA, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for civil servants under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He stressed the importance of adequate housing to the overall productivity and performance of public officers.

In her remarks, the Director of JAMB’s Ibadan Zonal Office, Mrs. Temitope Akintola, emphasised the dedication of Prof. Oloyede to ensuring that interested members of staff benefit from the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme, one of the flagship projects of President Tinubu.

Akintola described the housing initiative as a significant boost to productivity and efficient service delivery. “It is against this backdrop that the Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Housing Authority for the provision of affordable housing for staff under the leadership of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, with the aim of prioritising standards and effective service delivery,” she said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *