Indimi, Kolawole appointed to board of Jaiz Bank

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest financial institution, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Mohammed Indimi and Nike Kolawole to its Board of Directors, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate governance and deepen strategic oversight.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the bank said Mr. Indimi joins as a Non-Executive Director, while Mrs. Kolawole has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The appointments, the bank noted, are aimed at enhancing the depth of professional and ethical leadership on its Board in line with its long-term growth vision.

Indimi, a well-known entrepreneur and business executive in Nigeria’s energy sector, currently serves as Director and Head of Crude Marketing at Oriental Energy Resources. In that role, he oversees commercial operations, negotiates pricing frameworks, drives crude oil sales strategies, and manages key client relationships.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (Internet Security) and an MBA from the American InterContinental University in Atlanta, having earlier studied at Global International College, Lagos.

According to Jaiz Bank, Indimi brings with him “a unique perspective shaped by hands-on experience in one of Nigeria’s most strategic sectors,” positioning him to contribute meaningfully to the bank’s mission of promoting ethical finance and supporting national development.

Also joining the Board is Mrs. Nike Kolawole, whose appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the bank said, underscores its commitment to sound governance and expertise-driven leadership.

Kolawole is expected to play a key role in supporting the bank’s ethical banking framework and guiding its growth trajectory.

The new appointments come amid Jaiz Bank’s continued push to consolidate its position in the non-interest banking space, while expanding its footprint and product offerings across Nigeria.