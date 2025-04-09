Connect with us

Iyabo Ojo, daughter Priscilla receive royal blessing from Ooni of Ife 
Niger abandons French, adopts Hausa as national language

Val Ozigbo rejects Anambra APC primary, demands justice 

Ogun partners Terra Culture to set up film, entertainment village 

Portable to collaborate with Odumodublvck, receives N5m support

“We’re actors, not dancers," Jaiye Kuti on pressure to promote movies online

Constitution review: Reps consider creation of 302 new parliamentary seats

Guinness Nigeria Plc: Mandatory takeover offer extended to April 18, 2025

CSOs petition LPDC, seek sanctions against Akpabio, Imasuen over Natasha’s suspension

BREAKING: Tinubu finally sacks NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari, appoints Ojulari as replacement

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, recently visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to invite him to Priscilla’s traditional wedding.

The Ooni’s royal endorsement is seen as a huge honor. Iyabo expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying, “When the Revered Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, @ooniadimulaife, the Royal Father of the Day, lends his Royal Endorsement to your Wedding, know that your Marriage is truly Blessed! Long live our King.”

 

Priscilla and her Tanzanian fiancé, Juma Jux, already had two weddings this year: a Muslim wedding in Tanzania on February 7 and a court wedding on February 13. Their traditional wedding in Nigeria will take place on April 17 and will be the final celebration of their marriage.

 

Iyabo also shared that the wedding will feature olive green and gold colors, saying, “We will shut down Nigeria in 2025. Your wedding will be the talk of the town.” Fans are excited for the grand event, with promises that it will be a memorable occasion.

