‘He wrote his name in gold’: South-East senators, Gov. Otti pay tribute to Pascal Dozie

Published

4 hours ago

on

The South-East Senate Caucus and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, have mourned the passing of renowned banker and economist, Dr. Pascal Dozie, describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the African continent.

In a condolence message released on Wednesday in Abuja, the Chairman of the South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, expressed profound grief over the death of Dr. Dozie, who was widely regarded as a pillar in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, passed away at the age of 85. His family confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Senator Abaribe hailed Dozie as a visionary leader who played a critical role in Nigeria’s economic development, noting that his legacy in the financial sector would endure.

“Dr. Pascal Dozie was one of the steady hands that guided Nigeria’s macroeconomic growth and influenced the broader African economic space,” Abaribe said. “He was a pathfinder whose passing leaves a huge void in the banking industry and in our national development efforts. A great son of Igboland, Dr. Dozie was an illustrious Nigerian and a beacon of integrity in financial management.”

The Senate Caucus extended heartfelt condolences to Dozie’s family, the financial sector, the people of Imo State, and the entire nation, acknowledging his status as a national icon.

Governor Otti Pays Tribute

Abia State Governor and former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti, also paid tribute to Dozie, describing him as a monumental figure whose contributions to Nigeria’s banking sector and beyond were unforgettable.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Wednesday in Umuahia, Otti noted that Dozie passed away just a day before his 86th birthday.

“He was a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and statesman who made visible achievements in several sectors,” Otti said. “Dr. Dozie was an accomplished individual who impacted lives and indeed wrote his name in gold.”

Otti emphasized that Dozie’s death had created a void that would be difficult to fill, highlighting his role as a source of inspiration to generations of Nigerians.

“His legacy will endure for generations. He was a trailblazer, and his positive impact on society remains indelible,” Otti added.

The governor offered his condolences to the Dozie family and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

