Niger abandons French, adopts Hausa as national language

Niger’s military government has officially designated Hausa as the country’s new national language, moving away from its colonial legacy of French.

The change was announced in a new charter released on March 31 and published in a special edition of the government’s official journal.

The charter states, “The national language is Hausa,” while also acknowledging English and French as the country’s working languages. Hausa is already the most widely spoken language in Niger, particularly in the regions of Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua, and is understood by most of the country’s population of approximately 26 million. In contrast, only about three million people, or 13 percent of the population, speak French.

Additionally, the new charter recognizes nine other local languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic, as the “spoken languages of Niger.”

This decision follows a national meeting in February, during which the military government secured further support, and General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader, was granted approval to remain in power for another five years.

Since seizing power in a coup in July 2023 that ousted civilian president Mohamed Bazoum, the junta has increasingly distanced itself from France. These actions have included the expulsion of French troops, the severing of diplomatic ties, and the renaming of roads and buildings that previously bore French names.

Niger joins Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which also have military governments, in adopting similar policies following their colonial pasts. Like Niger, both countries have withdrawn from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, a body that supports French-speaking nations.