Gov Adeleke Lights Up Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter’s Wedding with Dance, Song

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, once again lived up to his reputation as Nigeria’s “dancing governor” as he thrilled guests with his energetic dance moves and spontaneous singing at the glamorous wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian music star, Juma Jux.

The high-profile event, tagged #JP2025, was held at the upscale Five Palms venue in Oniru, Lagos, and drew an array of celebrities, socialites, and dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

Governor Adeleke’s appearance on stage electrified the atmosphere as he joined the live band to sing and dance, drawing loud cheers and applause from the delighted guests. Videos of his performance quickly flooded social media platforms, especially TikTok and Instagram, where users praised his charisma and lively presence. Many described the moment as the highlight of the ceremony, calling it “vintage Adeleke.”

The wedding, already a star-studded affair thanks to the popularity of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, the bride’s mother, saw a fusion of Nigerian and East African entertainment cultures. From fashion to music and decor, the event sparkled with elegance, while the groom’s Tanzanian roots added a colorful and exotic flair to the celebration. The bride, Priscilla, also known for her strong social media influence, shared emotional moments and glamorous shots that further trended online.

Beyond the glitz, Adeleke’s participation also symbolized a strong connection between politics and the entertainment industry. Known for his informal charm and close ties to Nigeria’s pop culture scene, the governor’s presence underscored his ongoing popularity with the youth. As social media buzzed with admiration for his jovial spirit, many noted that Adeleke had once again shown that leadership can be both approachable and full of joy.