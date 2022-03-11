Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has thrown his weight behind the agitation for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, noting that the Southeast zone had a lot to bring to the table.

Obasanjo who shared the view while receiving Sam Ohuabunwa, a presidential hopeful, in Abeokuta on Thursday, said the Igbo should be allowed to produce the president of the country in 2023, not just for the peace of the country, but the stuff they have to bring to the table.

According to him, it was time for reconciliation in Nigeria by supporting a president from the Southeast region to emerge in 2023.

The former president stated that southeasterners can bring a lot to the table if elected.

“Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds Nigeria together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship.

“This will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

He reminded Ohuabunwa, however, that running for the Presidency is a tough job.

